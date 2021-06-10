1-year-old boy, grandmother killed in Publix shooting

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a 1-year-old boy and his grandmother were killed in a shooting inside a Publix on Thursday morning by a man they didn't know.

The sheriff's office says an adult male, adult female and child were found dead inside the Publix in the 1100 block of Royal Palm Beach Blvd. around 11:39 a.m.

Authorities say there is no known motive or connection between the shooter, who has been identified as Timothy Wall, 55, and the victims.

The identity of the victims, who authorities say was a 1-year-old boy and his grandmother, will not be released due to Marsy's Law.

According to our sister station WPTV, the Publix will remain closed until Saturday.

No additional information has been released at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.

