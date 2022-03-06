1,100 homes evacuated as firefighters battle Florida fires

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters from across the state are heading to the Panhandle to help fight wildfires.

Firefighters were battling three separate blazes Sunday.

The fires forced veterans at a 120-bed nursing home to evacuate. According to Bay County Emergency Services, nearly 90 residents and staff were relocated.

Residents of more than 1,000 homes in Bay County were also forced to flee over the weekend from the 9,000-acre Bertha Swamp Road fire and the 841-acre Adkins Avenue fire.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described the larger Bertha Swamp Road fire as “a big boy,” at a news conference.

Dry weather conditions are expected to continue on Monday.

The Florida Forest Service says 2018's Hurricane Michael left behind 72 million tons of destroyed trees that have provided fuel for the wildfires.