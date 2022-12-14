Shipping deadlines quickly approaching, experts warn to wrap up holiday shopping now

TAMPA, Fla. — “A lot of retailers have different shipping deadlines,” said Shannon Dwyer, shopping and deals expert for BlackFriday.com.

For many retailers, the standard shipping deadlines start around Dec. 14. Some cutoffs can be as late as December 20, but shopping experts recommend having most of your online shopping done by Dec. 15.

“Those shipping deadlines can really sneak up fast on you, and if you’re doing any custom gift especially, any kind of customized gift with engraving or custom photo gifts, those deadlines are even earlier,” said Kristin McGrath, shopping expert, and editor for RetailMeNot.

You could always choose expedited shipping at checkout if you’re ordering after mid-December, but retailers can’t guarantee your order will get in before Christmas.

But there are some options for last-minute shoppers.

“We’re actually seeing some cool things from Amazon and Best Buy. On the 23, for Amazon Prime members, you can get 1-day shipping, and then on the 24, you can get same-day shipping. Best Buy is doing the same thing,” said Dwyer.

The good news is experts aren’t expecting major shipping delays like last year, but the bottom line is you should start shopping now.

“Keep in mind, especially if you live in a more remote area or if you have a package room that has limited hours at your apartment complex, make sure you build in an extra one or two days just to be on the safe side,” said McGrath.

“The 24 is on a Saturday this year, so if you live in an apartment building and your storage room for the package room is closed, you’re not going to be able to receive your items. I would definitely not shop after the 20,” said Dwyer.

As we head into the final shopping days before Christmas, experts said you’ll notice prices drop on certain items.

“We’re starting to see deals on all the things that retailers are trying to offload before the holidays,” said McGrath.

Those include kitchen appliances, small electronics like smartphones and tablets and toys.

“Barbies, Lego sets, board games, are going to be severely discounted going up to the holiday because after people aren’t really buying that,” said Dwyer.

It’s best not to wait too long, though, to see if deals will get much better. Experts told ABC Action News that if you see something at a good price now, go ahead and get it.

“There are some things that go even lower right at the last minute, especially holiday-themed items and holiday decor. However, you’re probably going to have to shop in-store for those items because it will be too late for shipping,” said McGrath.