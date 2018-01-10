St. Petersburg company takes virtual reality headset camera to CES in Las Vegas

Scatter Brothers Productions is taking their virtual reality product to one of the most popular technology conventions in the world.

The company is at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas thanks to Kodak.

The small St. Petersburg company created a VR headset that can be worn by actors or stunt doubles. In turn, that can give viewers a first-person view of the finished product.

"It's cutting edge technology," said co-founder Ben Daniele, "No one else in the Tampa Bay area is doing this."

The virtual reality part of the company has just three employees. They hope by going to CES that they will be able to get more funding from bigger companies.

"I hope so," explains Daniele. "I hope this is a way for us to attract attention to Tampa Bay to St. Petersburg so we are paving the way for VR and other filmmakers who want to make this a reality."

If CES is a success for the guys, the product could hit the market to create videos games, movies and shows and could even highlight Tampa Bay area tourism.