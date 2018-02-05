How to access personal data Google and Apple collects from you from your phone

Google, Apple and pretty much every tech company is collecting data from you.

But, most people do not know what the data is being collected and how to access it. In fact, these companies make billions on you.

Once they have your data, they analyze it and then sell it to different companies, usually advertisers who want to target specific people to sell products to.

Unfortunately, there is no way right now to control where your data goes, but you should know how to find it, download it and delete it, if possible.

Google allows you to control, protect and secure your information at myaccount.google.com.

Apple allows you ensure your contact information are accurate and complete at appleid.apple.com.