Salvation Army in Florida mobilizing relief efforts ahead of Hurricane Florence

The Salvation Army is deploying mobile feeding units, staff, and volunteers from across Florida to assist areas where Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in North and South Carolina.

Teams from Clearwater, Cocoa, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Melbourne, Miami, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Stuart, Tallahassee, and Vero Beach are preparing now to be in place mid-week in anticipation of serving impacted areas after the storm.

“The units being deployed each have the capacity to serve 500 – 1,500 meals per day,” Salvation Army Director of Emergency Disaster Services Steven Hartsook said. “The Salvation Army prepares all year to be able to serve where needed. Individual and family preparedness is crucial in advance of a disaster, and we want to remind everyone that the time to prepare for the next storm is now.”

The Salvation Army filled a truck full of supplies on Monday evening, including a 53’ refrigerated feeding support trailer to assist with transporting food and drinks to affected areas.

The truck from Tampa plans to set up at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

To support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Florence relief efforts, visit www.HelpSalvationArmy.org.

For updates on The Salvation Army’s emergency disaster response efforts, visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.