Tampa Police are looking for the man who attacked a hotel worker in the women's restroom Thursday morning.

It happened at the Marriott located at 1001 N. West Shore Blvd. at about 7:30 a.m.

The woman is an employee at the hotel and went to use the bathroom on the first floor. As she approached the door she saw a man standing outside the men's room.

She entered the women's room, and as she was at the sink, she looked in the mirror and saw the suspect standing behind her.

He reportedly said he was in the wrong bathroom while he was staring at her, making her nervous.

At that point, authorities say he attacked her with a knife, igniting a physical struggle.

She turned up the portable radio issued to employees and screamed. The scream caused the man to release her and run away.

The woman had a small laceration on her finger from the knife, which was later recovered.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or black male with a light complexion, approximately 6'02" - 6'03", unknown weight but he had a solid pot belly, no facial hair, short black curly hair, and no accent.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatjacket zipped up, blue jeans faded in the thigh area with brown dirt stains, and neon yellow gloves with black palms and fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (800) 873-TIPS (8477).