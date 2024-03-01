Visit Tampa Bay teams up with Premier League Soccer in London to promote tourism

TAMPA — At a soccer stadium in London, four players from Brentford Football Club went on a Tampa Bay-themed scavenger hunt.

The winners got a treasure chest of Tampa-themed gifts.

But on Saturday in London, the prize fans will be after is a trip to Tampa.

It’s all part of a new marketing relationship between the Premier League soccer and Visit Tampa Bay.

“Our fans in the US have always taken to Brentford really well and having a partner that’s based here in Tampa which has great sporting history in itself, an opportunity to be part of that has been fantastic,” said Megan Bespolka, Brentford FC’s International Marketing Manager.

Visit Tampa Bay CEO Santiago Corrada said they’ve partnered before successfully with an English soccer team, and now they are working with Brentford FC.

“I think there’s an affinity for clubs in the UK to partner with Florida cities.”

Visit Tampa Bay picked Brentford in part because the team is close to Heathrow Airport, and there is now a direct flight between that airport and Tampa.

Saturday’s game will feature a ‘Tampa takeover’ with all kinds of promotions designed to attract tourists.

“When you land a direct flight at a venue like that you try and capitalize because you would think those folks live near that airport in that neighborhood and they have a team that they love,” said Corrada.

England, along with Canada, Germany Colombia and Brazil are the countries that have traditionally had the most travelers who vacation in the Tampa Bay region.

There are plenty of reasons why so many people from the UK come to Tampa.

But it probably starts with our sunshine.

“They always say British people are obsessed with the weather. It’s definitely true. I think it’s an amazing place to be outside. To be in the sun. All the activities,” said Bespolka.

For those of us back here on this side of the pond, there will be a watch event at MacDinton’s where Brentford’s mascot will be along with representatives of the Rowdies and the new women’s team, the Tampa Bay Sun.