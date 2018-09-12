VIDEO: Unruly traveler arrested after making scene at TIA because of flight delay

TAMPA, Fla. — An unruly traveler was arrested after causing a ruckus at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday because he was upset about a delayed flight, officials say.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. in Terminal A outside gate A-12. According to Tampa International Airport officials, the male traveler, who was later identified as Ralph Rodriguez-Hernandez, 36, was waiting to board a Jet Blue flight to San Juan when he became upset because his flight was delayed. Officials say the traveler threatened to kill the ticket agent at the gate.

Video captured of the incident shows the man remove his pants as he yells, "No f****** bomb. I have no f****** bomb."

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

The traveler took a seat in the waiting area for his gate when TIA police officers responded to the situation.

That's when TIA officials say that the traveler became agitated and violent. Video shows that while being taken into custody, the traveler kicked an arresting officer in the face.

Officials say that the dog that was with the traveler, a rottweiler mix, is in the custody of police as well.

Rodriguez-Hernandez will be charged with disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to TIA.