USF grad is a potential Supreme Court nominee

TAMPA — Samuel Wright Sr. has a reason to be proud, and he says so does everyone associated with the University of South Florida.

That’s because USF graduate Michelle Childs is a top contender for the soon-to-be-open seat on the United States Supreme Court.

“We are just excited to know that one of our own from the state of Florida and the University of South Florida. Tampa, Florida is being considered by our President of these United States for the highest court in the land. It can’t get any better than that,” said Wright.

Childs graduated from USF in 1988. That’s when Wright was a minority student adviser who remembers her as bright and articulate. She also competed for the Miss Black Florida title.

“I’m sure when she walked along this campus the Supreme Court was far from her mind when she was a student here,” said Wright. Childs has been a state court judge and then a federal trial court judge in South Carolina since 2010. Wright says if she becomes a Supreme Court justice it will elevate USF’s reputation even more.

“It’s like stock going up. The value of education of young people coming to USF will feel so much better about their education and I think it will increase the value of their education by having one of their own to serve as the highest court in the land,” said Wright.

President Biden says he’ll make his pick by the end of the month.