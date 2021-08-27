TPD: Woman taken into custody after she attempted to rob bank, made bomb threat

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was taken into custody after police said she attempted to rob a bank and made a bomb threat Thursday afternoon.

Tampa police said around 2:23 p.m., Danielle Di Mari, 37, went inside the Bank of America at 100 N West Shore Blvd. and played a recording on her cell phone saying a bomb had been planted in the bank, and if money was not turned over, the bomb would detonate.

Danielle had a device with a wire exposed, appearing to be a detonator.

Police said no money was turned over and the manager contacted TPD.

Officers arrived at the bank quickly and took Danielle into custody in the bank's parking lot.

The bank was evacuated and swept due to the bomb threat, however, no hazards were found, police said.

Danielle later confessed to making the bomb threat and attempting to rob the bank. She was arrested and taken to Orient Road Jail.