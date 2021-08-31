Three Tampa Bay area hotels to donate 50% of September 2 sales to Hurricane Ida relief

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The Epicurean Hotel, Fenway Hotel, and The Karol Hotel have pledged to donate 50% of their bars sales to Hurricane Ida relief on the night of September 2.

Three Tampa area rooftop bars are “Raising the Roof for Hurricane Ida Relief” Thursday, Sept. 2.

Organizers say the hotels will donate 50% of all sales from the night to the Red Cross Hurricane Ida Fund in support of those impacted by the storm.

The bars donating are: