Three Tampa Bay area hotels to donate 50% of September 2 sales to Hurricane Ida relief

David J. Phillip/AP
Jeremy Hodges climbs up the side of his family's destroyed storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Hurricane Ida
Posted at 3:08 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 15:09:39-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The Epicurean Hotel, Fenway Hotel, and The Karol Hotel have pledged to donate 50% of their bars sales to Hurricane Ida relief on the night of September 2.

Three Tampa area rooftop bars are “Raising the Roof for Hurricane Ida Relief” Thursday, Sept. 2.

Organizers say the hotels will donate 50% of all sales from the night to the Red Cross Hurricane Ida Fund in support of those impacted by the storm.

The bars donating are:

  1. Epicurean Hotel (EDGE): 5 p.m.- midnight, 1207 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, Florida
  2. Fenway Hotel (Hi-Fi): 4 p.m.- 10 p.m., 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, Florida
  3. The Karol Hotel (Vantage): 4 p.m.- 10 p.m., 2675 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater, FL 33762
