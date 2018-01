TAMPA, Fla. — TECO crews are leaving for Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning to help restore power to the country following Hurricane Maria.

We’re seeing off our crews heading to Puerto Rico to help speed power restoration. Safe travels! #poweringPR pic.twitter.com/6MCmAGPLX5 — Tampa Electric (@TampaElectric) January 17, 2018

Eighteen linemen will leave through Tampa International and the rest of the 25-person crew will fly through Orlando.

The linemen are set to begin working on Friday and will spend six weeks on the island. They are meeting up with two dozen bucket trucks and other vehicles that got to the island via a barge.

Workers tell ABC Action News that six weeks is a long time to be away from their families, but bringing power back to the people of Puerto Rico is worth it. Several of the workers have taken trips like this before, traveling to the Bahamas after a major hurricane.

They say helping the people who are struggling makes them feel like they have purpose.

Their flight from Tampa to Atlanta was delayed until 8 a.m. Wednesday.