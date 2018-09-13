TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly killing his estranged wife.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, deputies arrested Lenton Chambers, 35, in connection to the homicide of Evelyn Chambers, 35, who was shot and killed on September 7 in her home on Sugarcreek Drive.

Deputies say that at the time of the homicide, the sheriff's office was in the process of serving an order of protection signed by a Hillsborough County Judge. The Chambers were in the process of getting divorced and had a series of domestic violence incidents.

Those incidents are outlined here by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office:

"January 07, 2018

Non-violent dispute between the victim and Lenton Chambers over Lenton taking the Evelyn's phone. March 04, 2018

Allegations from each individual of a physical altercation against the other. Lenton Chambers is arrested as a result of this incident. Case was "no filed" by the State Attorney's Office on 04/02/18 due to "Lack of Evidence" and "not being able to disprove the defendant's self-defense claim." April 27, 2018

Lenton was allowed in the home by Evelyn's children. When she arrived later in the evening, she let him remain in the home and she went to sleep. Lenton woke Evelyn up around 3:00 a.m. while holding a gun and accused her of having compromising photos of herself on her phone. He told her he wasn't going to shoot her but wanted to scare her. He left the home with her phone. Later that day, after work, Lenton arrived back at the residence looking for another man in the house. Evelyn attempted to retrieve her phone from him and a struggle ensued where he kicked her twice in the head.



April 28, 2018

Lenton Chambers was arrested and charged for Aggravated Assault and the State Attorney filed an additional charge of Battery - Improper exhibition of a firearm based on the April 27 incident. This case stemming from these charges was scheduled for a jury trial on October 1, 2018. August 27

Court Issues an Injunction against Lenton Chambers preventing contact with Evelyn Received by HCSO Service of Process Unit later in the afternoon. August 28

Deputy assigned the injunction to serve against Lenton Chambers. August 29

First Attempt at service — Lenton Chambers was not located. Evelyn Chambers calls 911 and said she believed Lenton Chambers attempted to disable her car and that he had followed her that day. She told the responding Deputy that Lenton knew there was an injunction against him even though it had not been officially served and that he was angry about it. September 4

Second Attempt at service — Lenton Chambers was not located. September 7

Lenton Chambers kills Evelyn Chambers."

Chambers was charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder with a Firearm, one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

"Safety for survivors of domestic violence is tough because these guys will stop at nothing to come after their partner, especially when they think that partner is breaking free from their control," said Mindy Murphy with The Spring of Tampa Bay.

ABC Action News obtained an April criminal affidavit, charging Lenton Chambers with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

It states Lenton Chambers threatened his wife with a gun and kicked her in the head twice with steel-toed boots.

Four months later, Evelyn Chambers sought help through a court-ordered injunction for protection against domestic violence.

Deputies tried finding Lenton Chambers to serve him with the court-ordered injunction. Three days after their second attempt on Sept. 4, deputies say he fatally shot Evelyn through a window as she watched television inside her home.

"Law enforcement was actively trying to serve the injunction, but at the end of the day, an injunction is not going to stop a bullet," said Murphy.

Murphy wants to remind survivors of domestic violence that The Spring of Tampa Bay offers housing, safety plans, and free legal advice when it comes to filing for protective orders.

You can contact them 24 hours a day through their crisis hotline at 813-247-7233.