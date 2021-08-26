Tampa residents may notice changes in drinking water due to lack of liquid oxygen

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department will temporarily change its water disinfection process to chlorine due to the lack of liquid oxygen delivery to the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility.

The drinking water will continue to meet all local, state and federal regulations and remains safe to drink.

"The Water Department uses liquid oxygen to create ozone, a powerful disinfectant that is added to the water to destroy bacteria, viruses, and other organisms. However liquid oxygen is currently under very high demand at local hospitals due to the COVID pandemic and deliveries are being diverted to local hospitals," the water department said.

It will now change its primary disinfection method to chlorine and will continue to use chloramine, a mix of ammonia and chlorine, for secondary disinfection as usual.

Customers may experience a slight difference in taste or odor to their water.

At this time, the water department has sufficient water to meet customer needs and they do not anticipate implementing water restrictions.