Tampa Police search for 5 suspects seen stealing $1,000 worth of cigars

Mary Stringini
3:06 PM, Sep 11, 2018

The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying five cigar thieves.

According to TPD, the five male suspects were seen on surveillance camera pocketing nearly $1,000 worth of cigars from Long Ash Cigars on East 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

The video was taken on August 31 just before 6 p.m., according to the video timestamp.

"Help us smoke out these cigar thieves from their hiding place and you could earn up to $3K in cash," TPD said in a Facebook post on Monday. "Just pass along your anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department.

