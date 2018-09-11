Tampa Police search for 5 suspects seen stealing $1,000 worth of cigars

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying five cigar thieves.

According to TPD, the five male suspects were seen on surveillance camera pocketing nearly $1,000 worth of cigars from Long Ash Cigars on East 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

The video was taken on August 31 just before 6 p.m., according to the video timestamp.

"Help us smoke out these cigar thieves from their hiding place and you could earn up to $3K in cash," TPD said in a Facebook post on Monday. "Just pass along your anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department.