Tampa Police Officer arrested for disorderly conduct at Hard Rock

A Tampa Police Officer was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Monday morning.

It happened at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hillsborough County.

Anthony Hamlin, 24, has been with TPD since October of 2016. He was arrested by the Seminole Indian Police Department at about 6:24 a.m. and faces one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to police documents, the incident happened inside the casino and outside in a parking garage. He was reportedly being disruptive, argumentative, verbally combative, and was swearing and refused to cease and desist.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave while TPD investigates the case.