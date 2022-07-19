Tampa Police need public's help after a 21-year-old was shot and killed in Tampa

Tampa Police continue to investigate after two people were shot outside a home on E. North Bay Street in Tampa.

The shooting happened on May 29 around 3:00 a.m.

Tampa Police said 21-year-old Antonio Richardson was outside his family's home when he was shot and killed. Police said he was celebrating a family member's high school graduation. A car drove by and someone fired multiple rounds striking Richardson and another person.

A 23-year-old male was injured, but survived.

"Detectives are still following up on leads and everything, but we still haven’t caught the subject who shot and killed Antonio. Now, the family has given permission to release this information," said Eddy Durkin with Tampa Police.

Police describe the vehicle as a 2000's model, light-colored, four-door sedan. It was seen leaving the scene immediately after the shooting.

"A light-colored sedan was seen fleeing from the area, We don’t know their involvement in this, but we want to speak to the people who were in that car," said Durkin.

Anyone with any information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, or by using the TampaPD app.

People who want to remain anonymous can report any information to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. by calling **TIPS.