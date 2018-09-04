Tampa police investigating homicide after man found shot multiple times in roadway

Cloudy
HI: 91°
LO: 75°
The Tampa Police department responded to a shooting near N. Brooks and E. Annie Street to find a man shot multiple times in the road.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police department responded to a shooting near N. Brooks and E. Annie Street to find a man shot multiple times in the road.
Officers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. Emergency personnel performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead a short time later at Tampa General Hospital, police say.
#breaking @TampaPD on scene of a shooting. Waiting for more info. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/Vz2fbT9ihk— Michael Paluska (@MichaelPaluska) September 4, 2018
#breaking @TampaPD on scene of a shooting. Waiting for more info. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/Vz2fbT9ihk
Detectives are canvassing the area going door to door searching for the shooter. At this point, they are working multiple scenes covering a large area between Linebaugh and E. Busch Blvd.
The name of the deceased has not been released at this time pending family notification.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.