Tampa police investigating homicide after man found shot multiple times in roadway

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police department responded to a shooting near N. Brooks and E. Annie Street to find a man shot multiple times in the road.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. Emergency personnel performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead a short time later at Tampa General Hospital, police say.

Detectives are canvassing the area going door to door searching for the shooter. At this point, they are working multiple scenes covering a large area between Linebaugh and E. Busch Blvd.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time pending family notification.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.