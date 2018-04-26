Tampa Police investigating double shooting

Tampa Police are on scene at a double shooting in East Tampa.

A call for service came in around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police responded to the 4300 block of Deleuil Avenue.

A woman who investigators were talking to near the crime scene told ABC Action News that her nephew was shot along with another man.

She did not identify herself, but said her nephew was hit in the thigh and another man was rushed into emergency surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said detectives are on scene, but there is no danger to the public.

Other people in the area said this was a drive-by shooting. Describing hearing multiple shots then seeing a car speed away. There are surveillance cameras installed on a home near where the shooting happened.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.