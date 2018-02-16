TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police are investigating a shooting near Middleton High School.

It happened near the intersection of 24th St and E. Curtis Avenue a short time after school dismissed on Friday afternoon.

According to Tampa Police, a 17-year-old female was hit in the leg from a bullet that appears to have ricocheted. She was transported to the hospital.

An 18-year-old female was also grazed on the foot. She was treated at the scene.

Both teens are seniors at Middleton High School.

Police said the shooting did not take place on campus.

Other students have been released from Middleton High.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

