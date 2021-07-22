Tampa Police ask for the public's help after a USF student was shot and killed

TAMPA, FLA.- — Tampa Police ask for the public's help after a University of South Florida student was shot and killed in April.

Tampa Police said in the early hours of April 29, 2021 officers responded to gunshots heard near the 2400 block of E. Columbus Drive.

Officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen and immediately provided first aid.

Tampa Police identified the victim as 24-year-old James Gorham. James was in Ybor City prior to his death. He was enrolled at the University of South Florida and majoring in electrical engineering.

His family said he was kind, smart and made friends easily.

"As a young child, he was in the gifted program. He had such a bright future and so many plans and that's just really what he focused on, being successful and finishing school," said his mother Tina Gorham.

James met his girlfriend on the campus of the University of South Florida. They met in a common area of one of the residence halls. The two dated for nearly 3 years.

"He was a great person. He has a lot of friends. He just always was there for people," said Jenna DiDomenico.

https://www.facebook.com/TampaPD/posts/5836155709789913

James was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives are currently working to develop leads in this case.

"I never could have fathomed something like that happening to my son," said Gorham.

Anyone who believes they may have information that could assist detectives should contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.