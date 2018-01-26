Tampa Police arrested a man they say was making and packaging candy laced with marijuana. Officers say 24-year-old Zachary Walters was making pot gummies.

According to court documents, police found about 80 pounds of the drug-laced candy inside of his home.

Much of the candy was inside of more than 400 individual packages. Police say the packaging contained labels that said "420." Detectives also found candy molds and hundreds of gummies inside of three different refrigerators.

Arrest documents say there was also 7 pounds of marijuana and a pound of liquid THC inside of the house on West State Street.

Walters also owns and operates a t-shirt and screen printing company. Neighbors say they would see a lot of traffic in and out of the house, but assumed it had to do with his t-shirt business. It's not clear if the t-shirt business was in any way connected to the alleged drug venture.