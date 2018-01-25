Tampa man arrested, accused of practicing dentistry without a license

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Tampa man accused of practicing dentistry without a license.

Abdel Rahman Hussein Rabah, 42, was arrested at 6441 Eureka Springs Road, where officials said he established the illegal dental practice.

FDLE agents were contacted by the Florida Department of Health in December 2017 regarding complaints Rabah was practicing dentistry without a license.

Their investigation discovered that Rabah had posted photos on social media accounts of his dentistry work, despite not holding an active license to practice dentistry. It was also discovered that Rabah sometimes referred to himself as “Dr. Abdel Rahman.”

According to investigators, they learned Rabah was discarding trash at his residence that contained used syringes, extracted teeth and bloodied paper towels and dental gauzes.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office plans to prosecute Rabah .

Rabah is being charged with unlicensed practice of a health care profession and practice of dentistry or dental hygiene without a license. He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail on a bond of $30,000.