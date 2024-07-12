Tampa launches Heat Resilience Playbook as temperatures soar

TAMPA, Fla. — On Friday, Tampa city leaders unveiled a Heat Resilience Playbook, outlining policies, projects, and programs they plan to implement to help protect the most vulnerable communities from the effects of extreme heat.

Sometimes it feels impossible to hide from the heat.

“It sure does feel like it's getting hotter,” said Charlene McKenzie. McKenzie found a little relief tucked under a tree while waiting for the bus.

ABC Action News Anchor Denis Phillips said, "We continue to see some of the hottest temperatures on record. Development definitely had an impact. It's called the heat island effect. More blacktop, more heat absorbed."

"It is sure helping, that's why even though there was a seat right there I was like no, let's go stand around the corner,” said McKenzie.

The playbook unveiled Friday points out since 2016, Tampa's heat index has consistently exceeded 100 degrees for over 45 days per year.

Tampa Heat Playbook by ABC Action News on Scribd

“In our Tampa Heat Resilience Playbook, we've identified four pillars to help reduce the risk of excessive heat: adapt our built environment to the impacts of extreme heat, increase cool spaces, maximize the benefits of our tree canopy and reduce heat risk for everyone,” said Whit Remer, the City of Tampa’s Sustainability and Resilience Officer.



The plan lays out 18 actionable steps, like launching a community preparedness campaign around extreme heat and speeding up new tree planting strategies.

“If a department's out tearing up roads and putting in new sidewalks for pipe replacements, we'll look if we can plant trees there afterwards,” said Remer. “If trees aren't a good fit, we'll look at built shade projects."

Leaders recognized a need to focus on disproportionately impacted neighborhoods, like East Tampa.

The city hosted a community event in the area Friday, with hydration stations, misters, and education on heat stress. Neighbors noticed how much a difference even the shade from a tree line can make.

“Even when we're walking along the way trying to make it to the bus stop, I'm like babe let's walk along this side because there's a lot of trees over here,” said McKenzie.

City leaders also provided some tips for residents to beat the heat, like understanding the heat index and the effect it can have on the body, as well as cooling down, staying hydrated, and limiting time outdoors.