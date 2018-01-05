Tampa home broken into twice in less than 4 days, police said.

TAMPA — Police are investigating two break-ins that occurred at the same home four days apart.

The burglaries happened the week before Christmas. The victim did not want to be identified. He lives in the west part of Tampa. He spoke with ABC Action News Friday afternoon.

"It was almost surreal -especially the second time when I came in (to my home). (I thought) that can't be real," he said.

Authorities said the crooks stole electronics and other items.

"I just didn’t know what to think. I was like...I was blown....like.....there’s no way," he said.

According to the victim, he borrowed a gun from a friend for protection after the first burglary. Police said that gun was stolen when the victim's home was broken into the second time.

"I knew the gun was gone. They broke my headboard. It was a king headboard and (they) just broke it," he said.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a 14-year-old was arrested who they linked to the first break-in. They said he was released the next day.

Detectives are still looking for the suspects, who were involved in the second burglary. Detectives said there were similarities in both burglaries.

The victim said he has no clue why he was targeted.

"I don't know. I don't know and they were like is it somebody that you know? I'm like I don't know any 14-year-old kid," he said.

If anyone has additional information, they should contact the Tampa Police Department.