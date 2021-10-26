Tampa Bay mother shares cancer journey at Buccaneers game

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay mother shared her cancer journey with fans at a Buccaneers game on Sunday.

Jennifer Koszewnik, a breast cancer patient, was honored by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the AdventHealth Goal Getter of the Game.

"Standing on the field and hearing everyone cheer and seeing my story and looking back on the pictures and everything I’ve gone through in the past year was so motivational," said Koszewnik.

Jennifer Koszewnik

The Pasco County teacher and mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020 at 39 years old.

"It wasn’t a routine thing. There’s no family history. I just happened to notice what looked like a blocked duct and I put it off then went to the doctor and the doctor didn’t really think it was anything but said you’re almost 40, let's see if we can have a mammogram done and thankful we did," said Koszewnik.

At the game, fans watched a video highlighting Koszewnik's journey battling cancer. She has had three surgeries, a double mastectomy and Friday will be her 18th round of chemotherapy.

We first met Koszewnik in Dade City at Ergle Christmas Tree Farm. Her family was picking out a tree and starting a new family tradition.

RELATED: Wesley Chapel mom battling breast cancer starts new family tradition

"We met in November right before the holiday season at the Christmas tree farm so it’s one year later circling back and following up and I’m supposed to ring the bell on Friday," she said.

Koszewnik said she is grateful for the community support.

"They highlighted part of my story during the halftime show and then they also showed a more in-depth video after the third quarter that told my story. I feel like that has given me a lot of strength and motivation as well to put it out there and make people realize, you know, they’re not alone," said Koszewnik.

The community has raised donations for Koszewnik through a GoFundMe page.