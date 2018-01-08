Tampa artist showcasing commissioned work at National Championship game in Atlanta

There may not be any teams from Florida in this year’s College Football Championship in Atlanta, GA, but Tampa Bay is being represented thanks in large part to Tampa artist, Jason Hulfish.

Hulfish was instrumental in making the giant, football statues on display in the Fan Zone.

"Its super cool,” said Hulfish. “We love doing these projects and seeing people still participating in it."

He told ABC Action News it started when Clearwater company, Foam By Design, was commissioned to make the six statues for the first, College Football Playoff Championship in Arizona in 2016. They made the larger than life statues a reality and it was then Hulfish’s job to shape and paint them.

A feat that was anything but easy.

"The quarterback is close to 20 ft tall when he is put together, the other ones sit at about 12 feet tall," said Hulfish.

These were the same six statues that were on display in Tampa outside of Amalie Arena and the Fan Zone at the Tampa Convention Center when Tampa hosted the College Football Championship last January.

The statues weigh anywhere from 500 to 700 pounds and are valued at about $45,000 a piece.