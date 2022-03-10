Spring break plans will factor in rising gas prices

TAMPA — After two years of a pandemic, more and more people are ready for a vacation, and thousands are planning long trips.

This spring break would have been a perfect time if it wasn’t for those rising gas prices.

“Things can certainly add up when you factor in the cost of your hotel, but then the price of gasoline and then your food and shopping. Often times when you see gas prices increase as they have, oftentimes you see people budgeting more on gasoline and expecting to spend a little less on dining and shopping,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

A feature on AAA’s website has a gas cost calculator to let you figure out just how much it will cost to drive somewhere.

For example, taking an SUV from Tampa to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee would cost about $225 round trip. Driving to Key West is $148 round trip. Just going to Orlando will run you $28.51 round trip.

“I think that’s what you are going to see as this year plays at is more and more Floridians just playing in their backyard because you don’t have to go very far to find something to do here. And you can save at gas money at the same time,” said Jenkins. AAA also says it helps to know where you going, have your route planned out, and maybe even search for the best gas prices in advance.

“If you can plan things out ahead of time that has a lot of value in helping you optimize your fuel economy and getting the most for your money,” said Jenkins.

Some might consider flying since driving isn’t as cheap as it was.

But jet fuel prices are going up too, as are plane tickets. To try AAA's gas cost calculator go to https://gasprices.aaa.com/aaa-gas-cost-calculator/