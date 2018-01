TAMPA, Fla - Search crews are currently looking for a missing canoer.

Joshua Ford, 35, went out on a 14 foot orange canoe around 8 a.m. Saturday from Ben T. Davis Beach in Tampa. Ford never returned. Search crews are current looking for Ford in Old Tampa Bay tonight.

Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts is urged to contact the United States Coast Guard at 727-824-7506.