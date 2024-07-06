Watch Now
NewsTampa

Actions

Police: Tampa resident shoots, kills burglary suspect

Police tape crime scene tape
Shutterstock
Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jul 06, 2024

A Tampa resident fatally shot a burglary suspect after the man entered the home through a window, authorities said.

At about 4:19 a.m., Tampa Police Department officers responded to a home on the 1300 Block Of South Bermuda Boulevard in the Palmetto Beach Community after receiving a burglary call.

An adult male in the home reported that when the suspect unlawfully entered the home through the window, he shot the man after a confrontation, police officials said.

The suspect, who was in his early 40s, was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.