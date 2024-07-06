Police: Tampa resident shoots, kills burglary suspect

A Tampa resident fatally shot a burglary suspect after the man entered the home through a window, authorities said.

At about 4:19 a.m., Tampa Police Department officers responded to a home on the 1300 Block Of South Bermuda Boulevard in the Palmetto Beach Community after receiving a burglary call.

An adult male in the home reported that when the suspect unlawfully entered the home through the window, he shot the man after a confrontation, police officials said.

The suspect, who was in his early 40s, was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said.