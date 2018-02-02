Police search for armed suspect who robbed poker room at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The suspect is described as an African-American male, about 5-foot-4 and approximately 140 pounds. Police say he was wearing a black hooded sweater with gray sleeves and black sweatpants.
The Seminole Police Department of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is leading the investigation.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Officers with canine support have assisted in the search. Seminole Police and Seminole Hard Rock security officers are reviewing surveillance video from multiple locations.
Police have not stated how much money was stolen.
No other information has been released at this time.