Police search for armed suspect who robbed poker room at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are searching for an armed robber who stole cash from the poker room at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa.

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, a man in his mid to late 20s who was armed with a handgun stole money from a cashier in the poker room of the casino.

Police say that no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The suspect took off on foot and headed south on Orient Road south of I-4.

Police investigating an armed robbery at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino this morning. pic.twitter.com/mULulqlloT — Ryan French (@RyanFrenchWFTS) February 2, 2018

The suspect is described as an African-American male, about 5-foot-4 and approximately 140 pounds. Police say he was wearing a black hooded sweater with gray sleeves and black sweatpants.

The Seminole Police Department of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is leading the investigation.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Officers with canine support have assisted in the search. Seminole Police and Seminole Hard Rock security officers are reviewing surveillance video from multiple locations.

Police have not stated how much money was stolen.

No other information has been released at this time.