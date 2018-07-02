Police pursuit ends in fiery crash overnight in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A police chase ended in a fiery crash overnight in Tampa.

A stolen SUV was crashed into a street pole on North Nebraska Avenue at Waters Avenue just after midnight on Monday morning.

Four robbery suspects were inside the SUV at the time; all four were pulled out of the stolen vehicle by officers and were seen by ABC Action News given medical attention.

The four suspects were then taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being brought to jail, according to Tampa Police.

Police say the four suspects are juvenile boys, all under 18 years old.

Tampa Police say the four boys were involved in an armed robbery on the 3700 block of Shadowlawn Avenue in East Tampa late Sunday night, and were tracked by Tampa Police to the Sulphur Springs neighborhood where the boys crashed just outside the Tampa Greyhound Track.

The vehicle they were driving, a 2010 GMC SUV, was registered as stolen.

No bystanders were hit during the pursuit, and no officers were injured.