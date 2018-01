TAMPA, Fla - Tampa Fire Rescue is responded to house fire in Tampa that left one person dead. The fire happened at the 2300 block of 28th Avenue Sunday. Fire rescue crews responded to the home just after 3 p.m.

We are still gathering detail but now know that one person died in the fire.

A woman in the home was badly burned. Her condition is unknown.

