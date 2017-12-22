TAMPA — The owner of City Pawn is not facing any charges after Tampa police said he shot and killed a man inside his store in self defense.

Arthur Divi, 41, opened fire just before 2pm Thursday afternoon at his store located at 3901 E. Hillsborough Ave.

After the shooting, Divi went over to Olin Mott Tire and told an employee there what happened.

Cody Keene says he's known Divi for 15 years and felt terrible that he had to pull the trigger.

Eric Jerome Norton was pronounced dead a the scene.

"I guess he turned is back on the guy and he decided to stop doing business with him and when he turned his back on him he heard the guy put his hands on the counter and come over the counter, and when he turned around and had two guns pulled on him," Keene said. In the heat of the moment he just drew down on him, and he got the first shot off."

Keene said that Divi told them Norton kept walking in and out of the store in a very suspicious manner. Once police cleared the scene family or friends came and got the car Norton drove to the store in.

Divi will not be charged.

