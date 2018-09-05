Parking spot dispute leads to violent fight, gunfire in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives are investigating another parking space dispute ending in gunfire, this time in Tampa.

According to Tampa Police, a violent confrontation broke out just before bars closed in Ybor City Monday morning.

"He hit me, and my first reaction is 'I'm going to protect myself and I'm going to protect my partner,'" said Joann Williams.

Williams says she arrived just before 3 a.m. Labor Day morning to pick up her girlfriend outside of New York New York Pizza in Ybor. She says a group of men was standing in an open parking space off East 7th Avenue.

Williams says one of the men punched her and another bit her during an unprovoked attack.

"I don't know if he tackled me or if I went down from the guy putting me down in a headlock," said Williams.

Williams says she is licensed to carry and feeling threatened, pulled out her gun.

According to Tampa Police, the subject punched Williams after seeing her loaded firearm.

The weapon accidentally discharged during the altercation, hitting her girlfriend, Jasmine Wynne.

"Through the forearm and out about six or seven inches under it, right before the wrist," said Wynne. "There was a lot of throbbing."

Tampa Police investigators have sent information to the State Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed. The men involved in the altercation ran away before officers arrived on the scene.

Williams believes she had every right to pull out her weapon.

"Would that change? No, I wouldn't change it because if I feel her life is in threat, by me being her partner, by me being her lover, I would definitely protect her," said Williams. "That's just like me protecting my house."