One person critically injured in shooting in Tampa, police search for vehicle, suspects involved

Tampa police officers are searching for the vehicle and suspects involved in a shooting that left one person critically injured on Wednesday.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2600 block of East Emma Street at approximately 12:31 p.m. Once they arrived on scene, police officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in critical condition.

Police say preliminary reports describe a vehicle that left the scene as a 2009-2010 light colored sedan with tinted windows. Reports say the vehicle was occupied by three black males in their late teens to mid-twenties.

The investigation is ongoing.

