Watch Now
NewsTampa

Actions

Motorcyclist hit, killed in Tampa crash

Tampa Police.png
WFTS
Tampa Police.png
Posted at 6:10 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 06:12:20-05

A motorcyclist was killed in Tampa early Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle, authorities said.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating the fatal traffic crash that occurred near the intersection of South Howard Avenue and West Azeele Street at about 1:27 a.m.

According to a TPD press release, when officers responded to the scene, they found the adult male motorcyclist unresponsive in the roadway after the vehicle struck him.

Lifesaving measures were performed by Tampa Fire Rescue before the victim was transported to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The motorist remained on scene, officers said.

Detectives have begun reviewing all crash evidence.

Both roadways were closed to traffic in all directions at the intersection while the case was being investigated.

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.