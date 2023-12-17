Motorcyclist hit, killed in Tampa crash

A motorcyclist was killed in Tampa early Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle, authorities said.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating the fatal traffic crash that occurred near the intersection of South Howard Avenue and West Azeele Street at about 1:27 a.m.

According to a TPD press release, when officers responded to the scene, they found the adult male motorcyclist unresponsive in the roadway after the vehicle struck him.

Lifesaving measures were performed by Tampa Fire Rescue before the victim was transported to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The motorist remained on scene, officers said.

Detectives have begun reviewing all crash evidence.

Both roadways were closed to traffic in all directions at the intersection while the case was being investigated.