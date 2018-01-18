More than $11,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Tampa home, police say

TAMPA, FLA - Detectives are looking for a suspect who stole pricey jewelry from a Tampa home.

The burglary happened Monday, Jan. 8 around 8:10 a.m. The couple believes the crook was in their home for 30 minutes and got away with more than $11,000 worth of jewelry.

Randy of west Tampa did not want his last name used. He told ABC Action News his neighbors have surveillance cameras and they caught a truck driving in the neighborhood -even pulling up onto Randy's driveway. Tampa police detectives confirm they are looking for that truck.

"You know your whole life changes right there," Randy said.

He said he and his wife feel vulnerable now after their home was broken into last week. They have purchased surveillance cameras, since the crime.

"I was born and raised here in west Tampa and never had a problem," Randy said.

According to detectives, the suspect broke into the home by prying open a window. The couple was not at home, but when they returned, they immediately knew something was wrong because their front door was ajar and they had locked it.

"And then she turned and saw this one {a second door open} and said 'well you need to get down and hurry 'cause I think we just got broken into'," Randy said.

Randy said what made things worse was that he made sure to get their jewelry appraised. It was appraised in 2003. At the time, the value exceeded more than $11,000, but when he checked his homeowners insurance he said it was a slap in the face.

"We thought we did everything right as far as getting everything appraised and getting everything documented. I didn't have a rider on the policy so my homeowner's only pays what was on the policy itself," Randy said.

He said that dollar amount is nowhere near the value of the jewelry.

"You never think it's going to happen to you so you don't read the fine print in your policy," Randy said.

According to TPD, the case remains active; they believe the truck used in the home burglary was used in other car break-ins.

"The biggest thing is...is knowing that somebody was able to get in when you thought you were safe," Randy said.