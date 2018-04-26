Missing & endangered: Tampa police search for 18-year-old with mental disability

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are asking for the public's help locating an 18-year-old who suffers from mental illness.

According to Tampa Police, Steven Bain was last seen on Saturday morning near the 1500 block of Robson Street. His family has not seen or heard from him since.

#MISSING Help us reunite 18yo Steven Bain with his family. Steven suffers from mental illness. He was last seen near the 1500 blk of Robson St on April 21. If you have info on where he may be call us at 813-231-6130 pic.twitter.com/Ktq6qciG3f — TampaPD (@TampaPD) April 25, 2018

Bain's uncle and guardian tells ABC Action News that Bain has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. He reportedly has been without his medication since Saturday.

"Due to his disability, he'll believe and go with just anyone even those that would hurt him at the end," his guardian said.

Bain is 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighs approximately 138 pounds with dirty blond, almost brown, hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Bain's whereabouts is asked to call 813-231-6130.