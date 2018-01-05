MISSING: 90-year-old man last seen waiting at Winn Dixie grocery store

A 90-year-old man named Sebastian Francis has gone missing in Tampa after waiting in the car at a Winn Dixie grocery store.

He was last seen at around 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Winn Dixie at 2525 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. He reportedly waited in a car while a family member went into the store. When the family member returned to the car, he was gone.

Mr. Francis does not have a phone, does not drive a car, and lives several miles away.

Tampa Police are asking for help in locating him, especially given his age and the prospects of a cold night.

He is about 5'2" and weighs 130 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing a heavy black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130.