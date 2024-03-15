Medical students share excitement on Match Day amid projected physician shortage

TAMPA, Fla. — Friday marked Match Day, an exciting time for medical students when they find out where they will take the next step in their medical education. It comes at an important time when the country is facing a physician shortage.

Before the news came the nerves.

“It’s just that excited jitters you get before any big change,” said Monica Stevens.

Stevens, along with the other USF senior medical students in Tampa, was moments away from learning where she’d spend her residency after graduation.

Stevens decided to go into medicine after the unexpected passing of her cousin.

“He was an organ donor, and that whole experience was just super impactful for our family and seeing all the lives he could help change through his gift of organ donation, and so that’s something that got me really interested in surgery as well,” said Stevens.

Seconds after stepping on stage, she learned her fate.

“I just matched at Maine Medical Center, so we’re going to be going home,” said Stevens. “We’re very excited. I matched into general surgery.”

Soon, she and other students will help fill a gap.

A Florida Statewide and Regional Physician Workforce Analysis found that if current trends continue, projected 2035 supply and demand suggest a shortfall of nearly 18,000 physicians.

“Florida is a great place to come, and we have many people moving to Florida each year, many of which are over the age of 65 and require a lot of healthcare,” said Bryan Bognar, USF Health’s Vice Dean for Educational Affairs. “That shortage is growing, and we’re hoping to meet this demand with these students that are graduating, but the many students to come in the future.”

During the Match Day ceremony, ABC Action News caught up with Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) about the problem.

“We need more, and we need policymakers in Washington to understand these students need loan repayments, they need scholarships, they need incentives to come to growing states like Florida,” said Castor.

Many of the students Friday learned they’d get to continue their education in Florida.

Justin Pevner matched at USF in psychiatry.

“One of the reasons why I like psychiatry is because it’s really in demand, and there’s a large need for it, so I’m really happy to be contributing,” said Pevner.

For now, the future looks bright, with dozens of future doctors ready to start a new chapter

“It’s such a fulfilling career knowing that you can make a change in that person’s life and help them in a really meaningful way,” said Stevens.