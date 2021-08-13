Mayor Jane Castor says Tampa is in the midst of a COVID-19 crisis

TAMPA, Fla. — With rising COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held nothing back Friday saying we are in crisis mode dealing with a surge in the virus across Florida.

Castor sent a strong message to everyone in Tampa Bay during a press conference at Lykes Gaslight Square Park saying if you haven’t been vaccinated, you better reconsider.

“With this Delta variant, if you have not been vaccinated you have a 100% chance of contracting COVID-19,” she said.

Castor was joined by two survivors and a handful of hospital leaders from the local area including Nick Hansen, a father of 5 and avid runner, who is still dealing with covid symptoms 7 months after he contracted the virus.

“I could only equate what I went through as hell on earth,” Hansen said adding that most days he couldn’t even get out of bed. “I consider myself lucky that I was able to breathe most days and that I was able to wake up.”

Ray Wong had similar issues and ended up hospitalized.

“I think I’ve always prided myself in my professional career of having missed no more than one or two days of work being sick, but I was laid out for 21 days which was incredibly difficult for me and for my family,” he said.

Hospital staff across Tampa Bay are now stretched thin.

Doug Ross of Advent Health Tampa explained, “We are all working tirelessly, or I should say tiredly, to take care of more and more patients coming in. We’re capable of doing it but we thought we were going to get a break.”

Baycare alone went from 100 COVID-19 patients in early July to 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized now.

With big events returning like the Bucs pre-season, local leaders are increasing testing, encouraging masking, and sending the message that vaccination could save your life.

