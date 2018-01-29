Man arrested for selling fake tickets to NHL All-Star Game

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested in on Sunday for selling fake tickets to the 2018 NHL All-Star Game held in Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Demarcus Jarrelle Grier, 25, of Atlanta, sold a fake pair of tickets to the game for $400 each.

The victim tried to enter the game and was told the tickets were fake. The victim went back to the Marriott hotel and located Grier. The victim notified law enforcement of what had occurred.

The responding law enforcement officer walked up as the victim and Grier were arguing. That's when deputies say Grier removed four additional tickets from his pocket, telling the officer that they were fraudulent tickets. The tickets were confirmed fraudulent by an NHL representative.

Grier was released after paying a $500 bond.

