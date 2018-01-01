Local families consider parking opportunities for games at Raymond James stadium a blessing

TAMPA, Fla. — Game days are a godsend for Ellen Cuartero who is 66 and in a wheel chair.

“When you live on disability it don't go far,” said Cuartero.

She supplements her income by letting people park in her yard. She’s not far from Raymond James stadium and she charges $15.

“If I park them right, I can make about $150,” said Cuartero.

That's per game and that makes all the difference.

“It means that I can get a little extra food. Or a little bit of clothing that I might need. Help pay my taxes,” said Cuartero.

Neighbors in the East Tampa neighborhood said there are a few restrictions.

Depending on lot size parking permits or portables are required.

But since it's private property they said residents decide what to charge. Cuartero said there's definitely a formula.

“You just find out what the neighbors are charging and make up your own because you can't charge more than your neighbors,” said Cuartero.

The closer to the stadium the more homeowners can ask for but it rarely exceeds $30.

And for families like the Solomons, who always park in one of these lawns it warms the heart they're feeding a family not a business.

“It makes you feel good. It really does. Obviously they can use a little extra money I think everybody can,” said Solomon.

Cuartero echoes that. She said t's a win win all the way around.

“I stay out here and watch the cars and makes sure nobody bothers anything,” said Cuartero.