Accused Seminole Heights killer to undergo mental evaluation

TAMPA, Fla. -- A judge has granted the attorney's request that the accused Seminole Heights killer be mentally evaluated to see if he is competent to stand trial.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the judge set the competency status hearing for May 31 with the report to be handed in by May 29.

Donaldson appeared at the hearing on Wednesday. His parents were also in the courtroom. As he was led out of the courtroom, he made eye contact with his parents. He gave them a quick smile and his mother mouthed "I love you" to him.

Donaldson was arrested in November 2017 and is charged with four counts of First-Degree murder in connection to the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against Donaldson.

If Donaldson is found incompetent, he would be sent to the state hospital for evaluation, delaying the case for at least six months.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.