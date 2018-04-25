Job News hosting a job fair at Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday, April 25 to fill over 550 positions

Partly Cloudy
Job News is hosting a job fair in Tampa on Wednesday to over 550 open positions.
Recruiters from over two dozen Tampa Bay area companies will be on hand to meet and interview prospective applicants.
The job fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in George M. Steinbrenner Field's Event Pavilion across from Raymond James Stadium.
Attendees are encouraged to bring at least 20 copies of their resume and dress for professionally for the job you desire.
Companies participating in the job fair include:
There are employment opportunities for people of all experience levels and skill sets. Full-time and part-time jobs as well as veteran-friendly positions are available.
A number of local higher education institutions are also participating in the job fair to inform you about potential career path opportunities they offer.
Parking and admission to the fair are free. For more information on specific jobs available or to pre-register for the job fair, visit www.jobnewsusa.com/tampa/job_fairs.