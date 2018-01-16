Investigation reveals deplorable conditions, animal abuse at Lake Wales egg farm

Marisela Burgos
10:59 AM, Jan 16, 2018
LAKE WALES, Fla. -- Allegations of deplorable conditions and factory farm animal abuse are surfacing this morning against a Lake Wales egg farm. 

The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) is holding a news conference at 11 am in Tampa, detailing information about their two month undercover investigation. They accuse Cal-Maine Corp. of forcing battery caged hens to live, in what they call, a ‘house of horror’. According to ARM, Cal-Maine Corp. provides eggs to Walmart and Publix. 

ABC Action News is currently working to contact Cal-Maine Corp. for a comment.  ABC Action News will update this story. 

