Hundreds of jobs available at JobNewsUSA.com's Tampa Job Fair on Wednesday

TAMPA. Fla. -- JobNewsUSA.com is hosting a job fair in Tampa on Wednesday to fill over 550 openings.

Recruiters from more than a dozen Tampa Bay area companies will be on hand to meet and interview prospective applicants.

The job fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the George M. Steinbrenner Field at One Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Attendees are encouraged to bring at least 20 copies of their resume and dress for professionally for the job you desire.

There are employment opportunities for people of all experience levels and skill sets. Both full and part time jobs are available.

Companies participating in the job fair include:

ABC Fine Wine and Spirits

Amerilife

Aramark

B&I Contractors

CareerSource Tampa Bay

Center for Technology Training

Chapters Health System

FIS Global

FreightCenter

Hillsborough County Government

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Kansas State University Global Campus

LaSalle Computer Learning Center

Market Technologies

Massey Services

Midflorida Credit Union

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers

Sodexo

Spectrum-Direct Sales

Suncoast Credit Union

Tech Data

TrueCore Behavioral Solutions

TruGreen

Vaughan HCI

Vivint Smart Home

Parking and admission to the fair are free. For more information on specific jobs available or to pre-register for the job fair, visit www.jobnewsusa.com/tampa/job_fairs.