Hundreds of jobs available at JobNewsUSA.com's Tampa Job Fair on Wednesday

Sean O'Reilly
8:19 AM, Feb 6, 2018
TAMPA. Fla. -- JobNewsUSA.com is hosting a job fair in Tampa on Wednesday to fill over 550 openings.

Recruiters from more than a dozen Tampa Bay area companies will be on hand to meet and interview prospective applicants.

The job fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the George M. Steinbrenner Field at One Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Attendees are encouraged to bring at least 20 copies of their resume and dress for professionally for the job you desire.

There are employment opportunities for people of all experience levels and skill sets. Both full and part time jobs are available.

Companies participating in the job fair include:

  • ABC Fine Wine and Spirits
  • Amerilife
  • Aramark
  • B&I Contractors
  • CareerSource Tampa Bay
  • Center for Technology Training
  • Chapters Health System
  • FIS Global
  • FreightCenter
  • Hillsborough County Government
  • Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
  • JP Morgan Chase & Co.
  • Kansas State University Global Campus
  • LaSalle Computer Learning Center
  • Market Technologies
  • Massey Services
  • Midflorida Credit Union
  • New Horizons Computer Learning Centers
  • Sodexo
  • Spectrum-Direct Sales
  • Suncoast Credit Union
  • Tech Data
  • TrueCore Behavioral Solutions
  • TruGreen
  • Vaughan HCI
  • Vivint Smart Home

Parking and admission to the fair are free. For more information on specific jobs available or to pre-register for the job fair, visit www.jobnewsusa.com/tampa/job_fairs.

