Fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash causes road closure on Adamo Drive in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Adamo Drive in Tampa.

Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian call around 4:15 a.m., the crash happened near the 6900 block of Adamo Drive.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️ Vehicle vs pedestrian shuts down Adamo Drive. The closure is EB between 50th and Orient Rd. Use the Selmon or Broadway. — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) February 21, 2018

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, according to TPD.

Eastbound Adamo Drive is currently shut down between 50th Street and Orient Road.

No additional information has been released at this time.

