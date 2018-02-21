Fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash causes road closure on Adamo Drive in Tampa

WFTS Webteam
5:08 AM, Feb 21, 2018
2 hours ago

Tampa Police are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Adamo Drive.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Adamo Drive in Tampa.

Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian call around 4:15 a.m., the crash happened near the 6900 block of Adamo Drive.

 

 

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, according to TPD. 

Eastbound Adamo Drive is currently shut down between 50th Street and Orient Road.

No additional information has been released at this time.

